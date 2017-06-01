Johnson City Trustee Steps Into Mayoral Race

Announcing his candidacy on Thursday, Johnson City Village Trustee Martin Meaney is jumping into the mayoral race. Meaney, a Republican, says the kind of change he wants to bring to his hometown requires occupying the mayor's office.

The lifelong resident of Johnson City says he wants to focus on fiscal responsibility and more strict lockdown laws. Meaney says he wants to bring more economic growth into the village by marketing what it already has going for it.

"We've got a lot of development coming to the village and it's awesome the amount of building that's been going on," says Meaney, "What we need is somebody to tell the people outside our village the opportunities we have here and the resources available to us."

There are now three republicans facing off for the position including current mayor Greg Deemie and JC Village Trustee Richard (Rick) Balles. A primary vote will be held on September 12th. The winner of the primary will go up against Andrew Holbert, the only democrat to announce candidacy so far.