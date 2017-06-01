Mayor David Announces North Side Grocery Shuttle Program

Thursday, Mayor Rich David met with community leaders from CHOW and the United Way to announce the launch of a new North Side Grocery Shuttle program (NSGS).

First announced by Mayor David during the 2017 State of the City Address, the NSGS plans to transport low-income residents living on the north side of Binghamton, to and from city grocery stores. As of June 12, 2017, North Side residents can begin to utilize this free service.

"We are advancing a shuttle, two days a week, that will be taking residents to [grocery stores]," said Binghamton Mayor Rich David.

The shuttle program, partnering with CHOW, will bring residents without personal vehicles to the Weis Market on Robinson St, on Mondays and the Price Chopper on Glenwood Ave, on Thursdays -- allowing residents one hour to shop.

The need of the shuttle service, said Mayor David, is due to the lack of a grocery store on the North Side. Local families (without personal vehicles) must travel miles away to buy their essentials, mostly using some form of public transportation to travel. And according to area residents, one common problem that arises from using the City buses is the prohibiting of bringing more than two bags onto the bus. The new shuttle service addresses this problem, allowing riders to bring on as many bags as they need.

"Now that we don't have to worry about a bag limit, if I need to go to the store I can get as many groceries as I need," said Stacy Richards, North Side resident.

City officials say the funding for this service is covered throughout the remainder of 2017 under the Community Development Block Grant, an estimated $17,200 -- which covers the transportation costs and staff coordinators.

"As long as there is a demand, as long as there is a need...the City will continue to allocate resources and funding for this important service," Mayor David.

Rich David said that he hopes that with the success of this service, it could expand to multiple regions around the City.

Interested North Side residents can call CHOW at (607) 727-6547 to learn more about the shuttle and reserve a spot. Shuttle services begins June 12.

Monday pick-ups: 11am and 5pm (Weis)

Thursday pick-ups: 1pm and 7pm (Price Chopper)

"I encourage as many residents as possible to utilize this service," Mayor David.