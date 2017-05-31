Oberste, Kaczmarski provide late innings surge in win

TRENTON, NJ – The Binghamton Rumble Ponies cashed in on two late Trenton Thunder errors to collect a 5-3 comeback win on Wednesday night at ARM & HAMMER Park. Matt Oberste and Kevin Kaczmarski combined for four hits, including a pair in Binghamton’s game-turning eighth inning, to help the Ponies snap a three-game losing streak.

Up by a run, Trenton opened the door for the Rumble Ponies comeback in the eighth. With a runner on first, Tomas Nido chopped a potential double play ball to second. Abiatal Avelino booted the bouncer and failed to notch an out. After a walk filled the bases, Oberste lined a game-tying single to center. Kaczmarski smoked an RBI single off Mike Ford’s glove at first to bring in the go-ahead run.

In the ninth, Nido reached again via error when his grounder to third eluded Miguel Andujar. Two batters later, Kevin Taylor brought him in by floating a single down the left-field line.

Binghamton had to play from behind after letting a two-run lead slip away in the seventh. The first three Thunder hitters reached against Ponies starter Corey Oswalt before he exited for Corey Taylor. A sacrifice fly by Mark Payton and an RBI double from Andujar put the Thunder on top.

Before cashing in on the Thunder’s defensive struggles, the Ponies used two-out magic to grab the lead. With two aboard in the second, David Thompson punched an RBI single to right, plating Oberste from second for the Ponies’ first run. Champ Stuart doubled the lead with a two-out RBI double in the seventh.

Taylor (3-3) allowed one hit over two innings of work to earn the win. Oswalt allowed three runs on seven hits over six innings in the no-decision. Cory Burns tossed a perfect ninth inning to earn his second save with Binghamton.

Reliever Cody Carroll (0-1) was touched for two runs (one earned) on three hits and took the loss for Trenton.

The Rumble Ponies (28-18) conclude their only visit to Trenton in the regular season on Thursday at 7:00 PM. RHP Blake Beavan takes the mound against RHP Yefry Ramriez. The Horizons Federal Credit Union Pregame Show can be heard starting at 6:45 PM on News Radio 1290 WNBF and the Binghamton Rumble Ponies channel on TuneIn.

POSTGAME NOTES: All three pitchers used by Binghamton were named Corey/Cory (Oswalt, Taylor & Burns)…the Rumble Ponies earned their third win this season when trailing after seven innings…the Rumble Ponies have scored in the ninth inning in three of their last four games…the Rumble Ponies went 18-9 in the month of May

