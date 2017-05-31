Vestal takes home first ever Regional Title; JC, Forks seasons end

The Vestal Golden Bears beat Section III Champion East Syracuse-Minoa 13-9 on Wednesday to bring home the school's first ever Regional Lacrosse Title. Quinn Webster led Vestal with five goals and one assist. The Golden Bears now advance to the Class B Final Four. They will play either the Section V or Section VI Champion on June 7th at St. John Fisher.

In Class C, Johnson City's season came to an end as the Wildcats fell to Section III's Jamesville-Dewitt 19-6 in Corning. In Class D, Chenango Forks had a tough time with Christian Brothers Academy, and the Blue Devils end their year with the 13-4 loss.