Spartans enjoying the ride as states approach

Five straight Section IV Titles, a State Title, and a STAC Title have the Maine-Endwell Spartans softball team vying for "Best Team in the Area." Whether or not they can win that argument is up for debate, but as the state playoffs draw near and they set their sights on a second straight state championship, there's no denying that it's been a good ride.

"It says a lot about the program," said Head Coach Matt Raleigh. "It says the girls have worked their tails off over the last five years, not just during school ball, but during summer ball and traveling, and the commitment they have 12 months a year. The year that we've had this year, it's not over and we're going to keep fighting, but to be 16-17-2 or whatever we are, it says a lot about the program."

M-E will open the state playoffs in the Regionals round on the road against either Section I's Lakeland or Section IX's Goshen on June 3rd.