World No Tobacco Day Encourages People to Stop Smoking

May 31, marks "World No Tobacco Day." The day is meant to draw attention to the negative effects of tobacco use and encourage people globally to stay away from tobacco for 24-hours.

It was created in 1987 by the World Health Organization who intended to have the day advocate for effective policies to reduce tobacco consumption.

According to the New York State Department of Health, tobacco use is the leading cause of preventable deaths in the state. Annually, it claims the lives of 28,200 New Yorkers.

On June 2, Reality Check will thank the Rumble Ponies for making NYSEG Stadium a tobacco-free zone with a banner signed by fans.

Tobacco-free policies protect people from secondhand smoke and help to reduce the number of children who will experiment with smoking.

According to the Broome County Health Department, nearly one-third of all kids who currently smoke will eventually die from a smoking-related illness.