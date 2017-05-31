  • Home

44th Annual Greek Festival Starts Thursday

Posted: Updated:
VESTAL, NY -

The 44th Annual Greek Festival kicks off its four days of celebrating Greek heritage and culture on Thursday, June 1 at noon. 

The festival will be held rain or shine at 4121 O'Hara Drive in Vestal. There will be a variety of Greek food, music, shopping opportunities, and much more.

The event comes to a close on Sunday, June 4 with a special lamb dinner, while supplies last.