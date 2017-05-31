5k On The Runway

The Greater Binghamton Airport will be showing off it's new runway with a 5k run.

On July 8, racers will run on the tarmac with a view of the sunset and the Broome County valley. The race starts at 6 p.m. and will go until 8 p.m. There will be race timing, music and beer at the event.

You can sign up for the race online through their website or their Facebook page.