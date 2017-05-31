NYS Tax Department Stops 330,000 Suspicious Refund Claims

Governor Andrew Cuomo says the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance stopped more than 330,000 suspicious refund claims during this year's income tax season.

Based on the numbers from previous years, the Tax Department projects that stopping the false refunds will save New York around $480 million. This is up nearly 20% from last year.

"We remain vigilant in our efforts to crack down on fraudsters who try and game the system and cheat hard-working New Yorkers of taxpayer funds used for vital services," said Cuomo.

Since its inception in 2003, the Tax Department’s business analytics program has saved New York State taxpayers $4 billion and led to the arrest and prosecution of many paid tax preparers accused of filing fraudulent returns.