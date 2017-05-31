Free Shakespeare Coming to Confluence Park

The Cider Mill Playhouse and BingPop are bringing Shakespeare to the City of Binghamton.

A Midsummer Night's Dream will be the debut play of "Shakespeare on the River" in Binghamton and is part of the new Revel on the River series. The play will be performed by local actors at Confluence Park from June 23 - 25.

The performances are free to the public, a national trend according to BingPop Organizer Joshua Bernard. Free Shakespeare performances can also be found in Central Park in New York City and Ithaca.

"It's free because of the support of a number of caring individuals who believe in community and believe that arts is community development, and arts is economic development. And that building a livable city, is something that's gonna grow this city," said Bernard.

The production is sponsored by City of Binghamton Economic Development, Broome County, Visions Federal Credit Union, and the Donna Lupardo campaign.

Donations can be made to the Playhouse's Building Fund at the performances to help the Cider Mill Playhouse find a new home.

To bring a blanket or a lawn chair - that is the question.