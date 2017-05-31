Police Cracking Down on Fake IDs at Summer Concerts

Governor Andrew Cuomo announces State Officials plan to crack down on Fake IDs, underage drinking, and open container violations at concerts this summer.

DMV investigators and State Police have launched a 2017 summer concert crackdown as part of the State's "Operation Prevent" initiative.

"We will crack down on underage drinking at these concerts to help prevent bad decisions and stop avoidable tragedies," said Cuomo. "Make no mistake, using a fake ID is illegal and the consequences that come with it just aren't worth it."

On May 18, Police made 12 arrests at the Brad Paisley concert at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center and 55 arrests at the Future concert at Darien Lake on May, 24.

According to Cuomo's Office, "fraudulent licenses from New York, Rhode Island, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, Connecticut, and Florida were recovered" at both of those concerts.

Targeted Venues

Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Darien Lake

Jones Beach

Canalside

Constellation Brands - Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center

Lakeview Amphitheater

People under the age of 21 who are found using fake IDs or false documents to purchase alcoholic beverages can be arrested and risk having their license revoked for 90 days to one year.