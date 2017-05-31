Sheriff's Office Looking For Man In Violation Of Probation

The Broome County Sheriff's Office is looking for 49-year-old Thomas J. Gemberling, who is wanted for violating his probation of unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine.

Thomas Gemberling Description

Age: 49-years-old

Sex: Male

Race: White

Height: 5'11"

Weight: 180 lbs

Eyes: Green

Hair: Brown/Gray

You can anonymously call the Broome County Sheriff's Office tip line at 778-1196 or the Warrants Division at 778-2923 or 778-2933 if you have any information.