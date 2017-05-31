  • Home

Sheriff's Office Looking For Man In Violation Of Probation

BROOME COUNTY, N.Y. -

The Broome County Sheriff's Office is looking for 49-year-old Thomas J. Gemberling, who is wanted for violating his probation of unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine. 

Thomas Gemberling Description

  • Age: 49-years-old
  • Sex: Male
  • Race: White
  • Height: 5'11"
  • Weight: 180 lbs
  • Eyes: Green
  • Hair: Brown/Gray

You can anonymously call the Broome County Sheriff's Office tip line at 778-1196 or the Warrants Division at 778-2923 or 778-2933 if you have any information.