Automatic Car Driving Reaches New York

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Wednesday that Audi is the first company approved to test driverless car technology in New York State.

According to the company the first tests are scheduled to take place in Albany on June 13.

Cuomo said Audi is planning to demonstrate level three technology, which would allow hands-free driving on the highway, but require a person to take over if necessary. There will be two trained engineers in the car, one in the front seat and the other in the back seat to monitor the system and ensure safety.

The Governor said Audi was the first company to apply for the rights to test the technology, but the application is still open for others to join as well.

There are some regulations associated with testing:

All vehicles will have to comply with federal safety and NYS inspection standards

A person holding a valid driver license must be present in the driver's seat at all times while it is operated on public highways

Each vehicle used must be listed in the application

A $5 million insurance policy must be in place for any vehicles to be tested

Companies must submit a results report to the Commissioner of Motor Vehicles no later than March 1, 2018

Applications can be submitted by manufacturers of autonomous car technology or companies that are partnering with those manufacturers.