Lucky Lottery Ticket Sold in Owego

OWEGO, N.Y. -

Tops Market, located at 1145 State Route 17C in Owego, sold a winning Take 5 ticket during Tuesday night's drawing. The total value of the prize is worth $25,362. 

The winning numbers were: 06 - 14 - 15 - 23 -28.

The other two top-prize tickets were sold in Manhattan and Long Island. The winners have one year to collect their prizes.