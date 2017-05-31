Previously Convicted Felons Face New Charges

Two previously convicted felons were arrested on Wednesday at around 4:00 a.m. by Broome County Sheriff's Deputies on Route 17 in Johnson City.

Police say they pulled over Michelle Roberts, 31, and David Coffey, 36, and found methamphetamine, needles and a shotgun in the vehicle.

Roberts is facing criminal possession of a controlled substance, and they both are facing possession of a weapon and possession of a hypodermic instrument.

They were released with appearance tickets and will be back in the Village of Johnson City Court at a later date.