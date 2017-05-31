Sidney Man Arrested for Sexual Abuse of a Minor

A 74-year-old Sidney man was arrested by the New York State Police on May 27, after an investigation determined he had sexual contact with a victim less than 11-years-old.

Marion J.Thompson of Sidney faces a Felony charge of Sexual Abuse (1st Degree) and a Misdemeanor for Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

Thompson was arraigned in the Town of Sidney Court where Judge Steven Rose released him on his own recognizance. An order of protection was issued against him on behalf of the victim who is a minor.

He is due back in court on June 22.