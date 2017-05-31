Prospect Mountain: Lane Reopens June 2

A section of I-81 North/NY 17 West was reduced to one lane of traffic on Thursday at 6 p.m. and will re open Friday at 6 a.m.



A section of I-81 North/NY 17 West will be reduced to one lane between Fairview Ave. and the I-81/17 West split for paving operations.

A section of I-81 South will also be restricted to one lane between the Front St. exit and Broad Ave. for placement of work zone lights for night operations.

Drivers should be advised for slow moving traffic, and expect a smooth riding surface when the bridge reopens early Friday morning.