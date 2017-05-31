  • Home

Prospect Mountain: Expect Traffic on June 1st

BROOME COUNTY, N.Y. -

A section of I-81 North/NY 17 West will be reduced to one lane of traffic on Thursday evening. 

The two right lanes will be closed between Fairview Avenue and the I-81/NY 17 West split for paving on June 1, at 6:00 p.m. and will remain closed until June 2, at 6:00 a.m.

Drivers should prepare for delays.