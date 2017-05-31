A Piece of Polish History, to be Auctioned Off in July.

Two buildings...closed since 2004...could find new owners. These buildings that played a vital role in Binghamton's Polish community.

Broome County Historian, Gerald Smith said,"These are all magnificent buildings, each one has its own identity"



This massive property on Prospect Street is up for auction off in July and experts say it contains much more than just square footage.



Smith goes on to say, "This one comes mainly from the throngs of early immigrants that were coming here in the 1900's to work either first for the cigar factories of Binghamton and then for Endicott Johnson shoe and some of the other companies that employed literally thousands upon thousands of immigrants"

One of the oldest Polish Catholic churches in our area, St. Stanislaus Kostka has roots dating back to 1916, but just like Binghamton's growing Polish community, it too evolved into what we see today.



"Almost every Catholic church at that point had it own parochial school. Whether to went all the way up to the High School level or Elementary or Middle School," said Smith.

"St. Stans" as it's known in the community was no different. A fourteen classroom school just down the street was the second building up for auction.

"Each one originated toward its original ethnic origins and its very sad to see them go."

Both nestled in what newly settled immigrants called "Polish Heaven", they represent what Smith sees as the first in a wave of traditional churches to be sold off over the next decade.



Smith said, "I'd love to see someone get the property and grab it and redo it rebuild it into some appropriate use that doesn't destroy some of the flavor of what's been there, at least the congregation dating back a century."



The future for this piece of Broome County history will be decided come July.

Open house times for this property on 362 and 372 Prospect Street are...

Thursday, June 1st- 10 a.m to 1 p.m

Thursday, June 15th- 1 p.m to 3:30 p.m

Friday, June 16th- 10 a.m to 1 p.m

Monday, June 26- 1 p.m to 3:30 p.m

Tuesday, June 27th- 10 a.m to 1 p.m

Tuesday, July 11th- 1 p.m to 3:30 p.m

Wednesday, July 12th- 10 a.m to 1 p.m

You can find additional information by visiting: nysstore.com and clicking "Real Estate Auctions"