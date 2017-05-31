Narcan Training Sessions Coming to Endicott

Southern Tier Aids Prevention and Truth Pharm are hosting a NARCAN training session on Thursday, June 8, at 5:30 p.m. in Endicott Police Department Conference Room.

NARCAN is a lifesaving drug that can be used to treat an opioid overdose before emergency medical services can arrive on the scene.

To sign up for the training you can call the Endicott Police Department at (607) 757-2486, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Space is limited to the first 30 callers.