Delta to Fly out of Greater Binghamton Airport Early Thursday Morning

Greater Binghamton Airport announced today that Delta Air Lines will start to fly into the airport late Wednesday evening and depart early Thursday morning. Commissioner of Aviation, David Hickling says flights will go back to flying out of Binghamton, 3 flights a day, to Detroit.

Over the past 4 weeks, construction crews have been working tirelessly to complete the runway as planned. It was announced today that they have completed the major runway project. Crews will continue to work around airlines coming in to finish last minute projects.

"They are just finishing up on the shoulders of the runway this afternoon. They will put the paint down later this afternoon and finish the markings on that and we will be read to go for flights tomorrow," said Commissioner of Aviation, David Hickling.

The Commissioner also stated that the most common misconception of the construction project of the runway was that the airport was close to commercial flights.

"There was a misconception to begin with when we started the project that the airport was closed for the past month. It has NOT been closed. We have closed our primary runway and we are reconstructing that. But we did have a secondary runway that is operational and has been in use for the last month," said Hickling.

Hickling also said that the reason Delta stopped flights into Binghamton was because the secondary runway was smaller. Therefore, Delta could only fly around a 10 passenger aircraft, in comparison to the 20 plus passenger aircraft that would normally fly in. Delta said it wasn't economically feasible to fly in such little amount of passengers. However, Hickling says flights are filling up.

"The Delta flights to Detroit are doing very well. They're filling up good and that's what we need to go to the Airlines and talk about adding additional capacity. So we will be talking to them to get a fourth flight added to Detroit and then if that does well then we can possibly add another destination on top of that. That's what our goal is."

Despite rainy weather conditions, construction crews managed to complete the 7,300 ft long and 150ft wide runway project in just the four weeks. It's equivalent to the complete reconstruction of a 2 lane highway for 10 miles.

"The weather has not been kind to these contractors. It's a big project to do in just four weeks. They've just done an incredible job. The asphalt plant and what they were able to produce in that time and put down, sometime like 39,000 tons of pavement they have put down since May 18th. Its an amazing amount of productivity from this company and it has been impressive to watch them work, and the quality has been outstanding as well," said Hickling.

Project Manager for L & T Construction, James Black, said it's been one of the toughest projects yet, but they're extremely pleased that they were able to complete the project in time.

"It's been a tough job with the weather changing the schedule constantly. We got it done though and with an awesome group of people that worked day and night and did whatever it took to complete the project on time without sacrificing quality. Our field crews, blacktop plant and truck department are second to none and everyone involved should be commended," said Black.

Last minute construction will work to complete the intersection of both the runways. That is scheduled to happen at night to effect as little flights as possible. By doing it that way, Hickling says it will allow flights to come in everyday.

"We have looked to the future of the airport. We don't plan on going anywhere. We plan on growing from this point and we have to have the infrastructure in place to do that. So having this new runway, it was in great need of repairs and having this done allows us to move forward knowing we've got that infrastructure in place," said Hickling.