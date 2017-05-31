Murray's Auto Service Closes After 50 Years On Binghamton's South Side

Murray's Auto Service on South Washington Street on Binghamton's South Side is a little corner of the city seemingly untouched by time. The garage has been in this location since 1967. After 50 years of business, owner Mike Murray is heading into retirement.

"The way the world is and the way the world constantly changes, to have any business for that long, I think says something," says Mike Murray, owner of the service station.

Mike Murray has worked in the family business his whole life. Started by his parents in 1956, the station was originally on the corner of Henry at Chenango Street. A plot of land that is now Kennedy Park, across from the bus station. Murray's moved to South Washington Street in 1967.

"I started helping my dad around the place when I was seven, doing menial tasks, you know," says Murray, "Filling the Coke machine, doing this, doing that."

And little has changed since Mike took over from his Dad, Donald in 1979.

I learned a lot from him, thank God. — Mike Murray, Owner of Murray's Auto Services

Donald worked on the cars, and Mike's mom Julia did the books. Murray says his parents were both business savvy, but he learned more from them than how to run the business. He learned how to treat his customers, going above and beyond, and happy to do it.

"My dad never thought anything of it, and I don't either. It's something you just do, and you're glad to do it," says Murray.

A lot has changed, but judging by the many thank you notes and retirement cards scattered around the shop, customers are happy this slice of Binghamton has remained the same.

"The people, I just love seeing the people," says Murray.

People who have grown to become friends. Which has made it difficult for the 55-year-old lifelong mechanic to retire. Until now.

"I'm getting older, and I want some time to myself," says Murray.

But with a collection of 23 antique cars at home, Murray's days of tinkering under hoods are far from over.

"It's like an addiction, but it's a fun addiction," says Murray.

So as the lights go out and the doors close for the final time on South Washington Street, residents can say farewell to one of its most trusted neighbors.