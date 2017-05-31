Woman Charged With Fleeing Police

The Broome County Sheriff’s Office made the following arrest Wednesday morning:Shortly before 2:00am, Broome County Sheriff’s Deputies tried to stop a vehicle traveling on Court Street in the Town of Kirkwood for a vehicle and traffic law violation.

After the Deputy tried initiate a traffic stop using his overhead lights and siren, the vehicle continued at speeds of approximately 90 mph into the City of Binghamton. hitting a curb the vehicle eventually pulled over on Alice Street. Upon further investigation, a green, leafy substance that field tested positive for marijuana was located in the vehicle.

The sole occupant Andrea Driver age 26 of Long Island City, NY was arrested for Unlawfully Fleeing a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle in the Second Degree, Unlawful Possession of Marijuana, reckless driving, and numerous other vehicle and traffic law violations. She was then processed at the Broome County Sheriff’s Office and released with an appearance ticket to appear before the Town of Kirkwood and City of Binghamton Courts at a later date.