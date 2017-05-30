Bullpen blunders cost Ponies series opener

TRENTON, NJ – The Trenton Thunder erased a three-run deficit late and beat the Binghamton Rumble Ponies in walk-off fashion, 4-3, on Tuesday night at ARM & HAMMER Park. After the Thunder scored three runs in the eighth, Thairo Estrada bounced an RBI single up the middle in the ninth to send the Rumble Ponies to their third straight loss.

Stymied by Ponies starter Donovan Hand for seven scoreless innings, the Thunder finally forced Binghamton to dip into the bullpen in the eighth. Mark Payton ended the righty’s night with a two-out single. Owning a three-run lead, Luis Rojas handed the ball to Tim Peterson. Miguel Andujar greeted the righty with a double before Mike Ford zipped a two-run single up the middle. Two batters later, Rashad Crawford floated a blooper into shallow left field to tie the game.

In the ninth, Abiatal Avelino bunted and reached second when Matt Oberste failed to snag Peterson’s throw to first. Following a sacrifice bunt, Estrada threaded a single into center to push the Thunder to the series-opening victory.

Binghamton’s offense was packed into the sixth in their third turn through the order against Trenton starter Domingo Acevedo. Following hits by Luis Guillorme and Kevin Kaczmarski, Tomas Nido put the Ponies on the board with an RBI groundout to short. Cody Decker followed by lacing a run-producing double to left before Kevin Taylor ended Acevedo’s night by punching an RBI single to left.

Trenton’s comeback spoiled a stellar outing from Hand. He went a season-best 7-2/3 innings and scattered five hits. He matched a season-high with seven strikeouts and retired 11 of 12 batters from the fifth into the eighth. The only run on his tab crossed the plate under Peterson’s watch.

Peterson (1-2) allowed three runs (two earned) on three hits and recorded two outs in his first save.

Cale Coshow (1-2) tossed two scoreless innings to earn the victory.

The Rumble Ponies (28-18) continue their three-game series against the first-place Trenton Thunder on Wednesday at 7:00 PM. RHP Corey Oswalt takes the mound against LHP Josh Rogers. The Horizons Federal Credit Union Pregame Show can be heard starting at 6:45 PM on News Radio 1290 WNBF and the Binghamton Rumble Ponies channel on TuneIn.

POSTGAME NOTES: Binghamton suffered their second walk-off loss of the season…the Ponies have lost three straight games for the first time since the first week of the season (April 9 – 11)…the Rumble Ponies last five games have all been decided by one-run

(Courtesy: Binghamton Rumble Ponies)