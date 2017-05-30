Amazon To Refund In-App Purchases

If your child made an in-app purchase which you did not authorize on an app from Amazon's app store you might be eligible for a refund.

On Tuesday the Federal Trade Commission announced that there are $70 million worth of purchases made between November 2011 and May 2016 that may be eligible.

A court found Amazon responsible for the purchases last year, citing that Amazon did not provide sufficient disclosures or ask parents to approve in-app purchases. Apple and Google faced similar cases in 2014.

Customers who are eligible for a refund should have received an email. If you believe you are eligible, but did not receive an email, you can find more information in the message center on Amazon.com.

The deadline to request a refund is May 28, 2018.