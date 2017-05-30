Cuomo Announces Funding For After School Programs

$35 million worth of funding is available for after school programs in high-need areas across the state.

On Tuesday, Governor Cuomo announced that eligible districts, including Binghamton City School District, can submit proposals to receive the funding. Districts may work with non-profit agencies to create quality after school programs. The funds will be allocated by the New York State Office of Children and Family Services.

After school programs have been associated with greater academic outcomes and decreased drop-out and juvenile crime rates.

Cuomo says the funding aims to even the playing field for children across the state.