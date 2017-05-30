Police Say Binghamton Man Tried To Impersonate To Avoid Arrest

A Binghamton man was arrested by New York State Police on misdemeanor charges, including identity theft.

Police say Denzil Kelly, 27, was stopped for speeding in Windsor and tried to impersonate someone else to avoid arrest on January 7, 2017. While investigating police found Kelly was also driving with a suspended license and was missing a court ordered ignition interlock device.

Kelly is being held in the Broome County Jail with a $1,000 cash bail or a $2,000 property bond.