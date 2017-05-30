Ponies not worried about short skid

In the course of a 142 game season, the Rumble Ponies are expected to endure a few losing streaks. The goal is to limit them both in length and frequency. Monday's loss was their second straight, but comes on the heels of a seven game win streak. So, it's nothing to worry about.

"It's only two games. We just won, I think, nine out of ten before the last two losses, so we can go on a winning streak like that, especially with this group of guys," said second baseman LJ Mazzilli. "Going to Trenton is a big series because we're both battling for that first place spot and they're a good team so I think we're going to bring it. I'm not worried about it at all."

"Put our plan together and study what the have - their starting pitchers, their lineup, everything they have. It's our first series against them. We'll use the same approach we'll use. I'm proud of the guys," said Manager Luis Rojas. "Our pitching, our defense, out hitting, everything is mixing up into a big start at the beginning of the season so we want to keep that going."

The Rumble Ponies travel to Trenton to take on the first place Thunder. Binghamton is two games behind Trenton for first place heading into the three game series. A Binghamton sweep would put the Rumble Ponies in first place in the division.