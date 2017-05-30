Marine Honored Nearly 50 Years After His Death

Sergeant Lawrence D. Peters, who served as a Marine, was only 20-years-old when he was fatally wounded in Vietnam on Sept. 4, 1967. Although injured by enemy fire he continued to courageously led his men until his death, for which he received the Medal of Honor - the highest military honor.

His family donated the medal to the Broome County Historical Society along with his other medals, scrapbooks, postcards and citations. The items are now on display at the Broome County Public Library.

On Tuesday the historical society and Peter's friends and neighbors, from Binghamton's South Side where he grew up, gathered to remember him at the dedication of the display of his medals.

One neighbor said Peters was serving his second tour when he was killed. He enjoyed helping people on his first tour and wanted to go back, but the nature of the war had changed.

Many shared memories of "Larry." They said he was kind, a good role model to the other kids in the neighborhood and great trumpet player. And his good looks did not go unmentioned. One woman said all the girls had crushes on him.

Broome County Legislator Mark Whalen said the family was unsure of what to do with the medals.

"We just suggested that maybe instead of ending up in one of the great nephew's drawers that perhaps we could donate it to the historical society and put it up here at the library where people could see it," said Whalen.

President of the Broome County Historical Society Gerald Smith said that the display will give people a chance to see an important life that was lost.

"This was a real person from here who had a future ahead of them that was cut short by the Vietnam War," said Smith.