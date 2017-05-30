Appeals Court Overturns Libous Conviction

A federal appeals court has overturned the 2015 conviction of the late State Senator Thomas Libous. The court's decision comes more than a year after his death and was based on an obscure legal doctrine of "abatement ab initio."

Libous died of prostate cancer in May 2016 during the appeals process.

On Tuesday, the court ruled in favor of Libous' estate, requesting the court vacate his conviction and return the $50,000 fine.