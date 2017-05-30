Dan Livingston Announces Bid for Broome County Clerk

Oxford New York native, Dan Livingston announced his bid for Country Clerk on Tuesday. With this, Livingston is pushing back against a prior Larceny Misdemeanor from his past in California.

Dan Livingston, Candidate for Broome County Clerk said, "That was a time for me that I was homeless. When I think about the best outcomes for people going through the criminal justice system and it's that they reform their behavior." He went on to say, "If I look back and I consider the track my life has taken since then. I started reintegrating into society. I got a job, I started paying back old debts and eventually went back to college and so while I wish it didn't happen, I can't deny the tangible impact it had on my life."



Surrounded by supporters, family and friends, Democrat Dan Livingston gave a message of updating the in quote "tragically outdated" current system of the clerks office. He also spoke against the corruption in Broome County and New York State's government.

"I'd like the citizens of Broome County to ask themselves a question, whether they want to make their lives better as a citizen of Broome County or accept things the way they are. There's a lot of corruption in our country government and state government and we see it all the time and talk about it almost like its inevitable or normal. Its not normal and we can stand up to that."



Livingston is running against Republican candidate and current Binghamton City Councilman, Joseph Mihalko. The vote for Broome County Clerk is November 7th.