Rumble Ponies rally falls short in series finale

BINGHAMTON, NY - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies fell one run short for the second straight day, losing to the Hartford Yard Goats, 6-5, at NYSEG Stadium Monday afternoon. Binghamton scored three times in the ninth, but stranded the potential game-tying run on first, sealing their first to back-to-back losing stretch since May 11 and 12. All four games of the series split were decided by one run.

Trailing by four runs entering the ninth inning, Binghamton got its first two men aboard. Cody Decker bashed a pinch-hit RBI double to the centerfield wall, scoring Kevin Kaczmarski from first and making it a 6-3 game. L.J. Mazzilli made it a one-run contest with his two-out two-run single, bringing Kevin Taylor to the plate with the tying run on first. Taylor grounded out to shortstop to end the game.

P.J. Conlon (5-3) allowed the game's first run two batters in, eventually tossing six innings in the loss. He allowed five earned runs on nine hits with three strikeouts and a walk.

Max White and Ashley Graeter collected back-to-back hits to begin the game, giving Hartford a quick 1-0 lead.

Mazzilli answered for the Ponies in the bottom half of the first, sending a 1-1 pitch over the left field fence for his second home run of the season. He would finish the afternoon with three hits and three RBI's.

The Yard Goats gained the lead back on Ryan McMahon's third-inning sacrifice fly and carried that advantage the rest of the way. Ahead 4-1 entering the sixth inning, Correlle Prime sent a solo blast down the left-field line, before Ashley Graeter's solo shot in the seventh made it 6-1.

Colton Plaia singled home Kevin Kaczmarski in the bottom of the seventh, extending his hitting streak to six games and cutting the Yard Goats lead to four.

Jack Wynkoop (4-2) gave up two earned runs over seven innings with one strikeout.

The Rumble Ponies (28-17) begin a three-game series with division-leading Trenton on Tuesday evening. RHP Donovan Hand goes for the Ponies, while RHP Domingo Acevedo tosses for the Thunder. First pitch at Arm & Hammer Stadium is scheduled for 7:00 PM. The Horizons Federal Credit Union Pregame Show can be heard starting at 6:45 PM on News Radio 1290 WNBF and the Binghamton Rumble Ponies channel on TuneIn.

POSTGAME NOTES: The Binghamton bullpen allowed their first run since May 20 (18.2 innings)…L.J. Mazzilli recorded his first three RBI game of the season…17 of Binghamton's 45 completed games have been decided by one run

Tickets for Binghamton's entire home schedule can be purchased at the NYSEG Stadium box office, online on www.bingrp.com and over the phone at (607) 722-FUNN.

