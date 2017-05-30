Lugo: "I'm ready to go"

Seth Lugo needed just 73 pitches to get through six innings on Sunday in a 3-2 Rumble Ponies loss to Hartford. Despite being saddled with the loss and giving up three runs on eight hits, Lugo, on rehab assignment battling back from right elbow inflammation, said he felt good. Mets General Manager Sandy Alderson told the media on Monday that both Lugo and Steven Matz (left elbow inflammation) would make one more rehab start before rejoining the Mets. Matz pitched seven strong innings for Las Vegas on Sunday.

"We all want to be there. I want to get up there as soon as I can<" Lugo said after his start Sunday. "If they need me, if they want me now, I'll tell them I'm ready. It's not my decision. It's all about how I rebound [Monday], I feel like if I'm not too sore, too unusual soreness, I feel like I'll be ready."

"His tempo, how smooth he was, how easy he was throwing the ball, that's the signs of a healthy arm, a healthy pitcher," said Rumble Ponies Manager Luis Rojas on what he saw from Lugo. "That's what we want on a rehab assignment. Mission Accomplished. Let's just see what the plan is after this. In our eyes he looked healthy, loose, easy, no effort behind the ball to throw it. He pitched well."

The Rumble Ponies hit the road for a three game set in Trenton. If the rotation holds and Lugo's next rehab start comes with Binghamton, he would likely start on Friday at home against Portland.