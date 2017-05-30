Severe Thunderstorm WATCH in effect for:
Bradford, PA
Broome, NY
Cayuga, NY
Chemung, NY
Chenango, NY
Cortland, NY
Madison, NY
Otsego, NY
Tioga, NY
Tompkins, NY
Special Weather STATEMENT in effect for:
Madison, NY
Lugo: "I'm ready to go"Posted: Updated:
April-the-giraffe fans have become invested in the entire cast of characters surrounding April's life: dad Oliver, owner Jordan Patch, Dr.Tim the veterinarian, baby Tajiri. But Allysa Swilley -- lead zoologist and the park's giraffe handler -- is the person who draws the most interest.
