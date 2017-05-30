Gregg Allman: Remembering The Man Behind The Music

Fans around the world are mourning the loss of Gregg Allman. The front man of the Allman Brothers Band passed away over the weekend at age 69 of complications from liver cancer, according to his camp. While it's a blow to the music community at large, just down the Vestal Parkway, a local musician says Allman was not only an inspiration musically, but also personally.

"I played some gigs with some of the members of the band. Warren Hayes, Allen Woody, Dickey Betts," says Benny Fiacco, owner of Music City.

And through those gigs, Fiacco met the band's front man Gregg Allman. He says the man who penned some of the band's biggest hits was in it purely for the love of music.

"The man behind the music really believed in the music. It's what kept him going," says Fiacco.

Fiacco says he was in his music shop when he got the call. He knew Allman had been in poor health for a while, but that didn't make the news of his passing any easier.

"Personally, it was a big blow to me," says Fiacco, "They really influenced me more musically than any other band."

Gregg Allman's death comes over 40 years after his brother and band co-founder Duane Allman was killed in a motorcycle accident. There are now only two remaining members of the original Allman Brothers Band.

The music will live on forever. — Benny Fiacco, Owner of Music City

Fiacco says the Allman Brothers legacy lives on in emerging bands today. He says the "jam band" sound was originated by bands like the Allman Brothers and the Grateful Dead and those songs will never truly die.