Binghamton Rotary Hosts Dean of the Decker School of Nursing to Speak about Upcoming Growth

The Binghamton Rotary Club hosted Dean of the Decker School of Nursing at Binghamton University to share his vision for the school.



Some of the highlights of the talk were about expanding programs already existing in the Decker School along with growing into the Rehab Sciences. This includes Physical Therapy, Occupational Therapy, Speech language pathology, and possibly audiology. Dr. Ortiz says the growth of the school will impact the community in many ways.

Dr. Mario Ortiz, Dean of Decker School of Nursing said, "Hopefully to provide the access to employees in Rehab Sciences, to encourage graduates of that program to stay in the community and also to have more students in Johnson City at our new campus that will start there in 2020."



With Dr. Ortiz starting this position in July, expect to see many changes to the Decker School of Nursing over the next few years.