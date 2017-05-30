Local Businesses Team Up With High School's to Promote Student Safety.

Some lucky high school students were given the keys to their brand new cars this morning in Binghamton.



For the 28th year in a row, Don's automotive Mall and Gary's U Pull It, donated a car for the post prom of Chenango Valley and Windsor High School. Local officials say this is a great way to ensure the safety of the students.

Dave Harder, Broome County Sheriff said, "Having gifts like this, makes sure the students stay there, and be safe and not getting in trouble or getting a DWI or car accident. So the parents can relax too"



Along with Sheriff Dave Harder, Broome County Executive, Jason Garner said a few words about the importance of organizations like "Students Against Destructive Decisions" or S.A.D.D, and encourages partnerships between local businesses and students for more events like this in the future.