Endwell Man Charged With Attempted Arson

Johnson City Police Department on Monday afternoon received a report of a male who attempted to set a building on fire at 197 Grand Avenue, a multi-family apartment building in the Village. The male suspect left the scene as the incident was being reported.

Officers arrived and found evidence that the male suspect had used two incendiary devices commonly known as Molotov cocktails in an attempt to set the building on fire.

Further investigation by detectives determined that the incident was domestic violence related and this incident is an escalation to an unreported domestic dispute that had occurred earlier in the day in which it was alleged that the suspect damaged the victim’s cell phone.

The suspect was identified as Belven Fajardo, age 42 of Endwell NY.



Fajardo was located and taken into custody at his Endwell residence without incident, with assistance by the New York State Police.

Defendant:



Belven Fajardo, age 42 of Endwell NY

Charges:

- Attempted Arson in the first degree, a class B felony

- Criminal Mischief in the fourth degree, a class A misdemeanor



Fajardo was arraigned and remanded to the Broome County Jail without bail.

The investigation is ongoing. No further details or information can be released at this time.