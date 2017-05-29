Update: Police Charge Man from Saturdays Vehicle Rollover Incident

Monday, the Binghamton Police arrested a man in relation to Saturday night's vehicle rollover incident.

Edward McCray, 34 of Binghamton faces multiple charges after striking two parked cars, then intentionally hitting two police vehicles on scene, before overturning his car into a home on 6 Macon St.

Police responded to a domestic disturbance between a husband and wife, when McCray reportedly threatened his neighbors with a sharp object and drove away recklessly throughout the neighborhood.

McCray was taken into custody after flipping his vehicle and trying to run away on foot. According to police, after he was taken into custody he attempted to assault an officer.

McCray is being charged with:

Three counts of Attempted Aggravated Assault on a Police Officer

One count of Attempted Assault in the Second Degree

One count of Driving While Intoxicated

One count of Menacing in the Second Degree

One count of Reckless Endangerment in the Second Degree

One count of Resisting Arrest

Various traffic violations

No civilians or Police Officers were hurt during the incident.