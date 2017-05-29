Update: Police Still Searching for Susquehanna St Suspect

Monday, the Binghamton Police Department released more information on the May 26, Susquehanna St. baseball bat assault.

According to police, they responded to a large disturbance call located at 127 Susquehanna St, at roughly 9:00pm. When they arrived on the scene they discovered a male and female victim with apparent head injuries caused by a baseball bat.

Police say they determined the suspect of the baseball bat assault was James Green, 20. He has been charged with assault in the 1st degree.

The investigation further revealed an unknown male suspect had fled the scene prior to officers arrival, who is believed to be in possession of a handgun.

Binghamton police are still searching for the unknown male suspect. He is described as:

a black male

20-30 years old

a stocky build

wearing a light colored hooded sweatshirt and jean shorts

The male and female assault victims were transported to a local hospital where they were treated for non life threatening injuries.

The investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Binghamton Police Detective Bureau at (607) 772-7080.