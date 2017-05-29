Veterans For Peace March Anyway, Group Previously Uninvited From Parade

Broome County Veterans for Peace were told that they could not participate in the Memorial Day Parade in Binghamton. The group did march in Monday's parade, waiting for the last cop car to pass by before stepping out on to Main Street, peace signs and all. No one interfered with their march, and they completed the entire parade route.

The group had marched in previous year's parades dating back to 2002, but say that the newly appointed organizers of the Broome County Parade Committee told them they could not march if they brought their signs promoting peace.

"The reason is, we have an agenda," says Jack Gilroy, President of Broome County Veterans for Peace, "And our agenda is peace, as represented by the flags and everything you see today is about peace. Stop the killing."

The group is comprised of veterans who want to end the violence. Parade organizers declined to comment on the situation, saying today is not the day to discuss it.