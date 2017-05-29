Broome County Salutes Fallen With 150th Memorial Day Parade

On this day of remembrance for the country, Broome County residents flocked to Binghamton's downtown to honor those who gave their lives in service to the United States. This year's parade is the 150th in Broome County's history.

For many, this day is one to honor friends and family. Rose and Donald Dillenbeck came out to watch the parade and say they try to mark the day every year as a way to remember a long line of family members who served.

"I had two brothers that were in Vietnam, a Great Grandfather that was in the Civil War, and I think it was four-Greats-Grandfather that was in the Revolutionary War," says Donald Dillenbeck.

Hundreds of people waved flags, saluted, and shouted thanks to veterans and those currently serving who marched down Main Street.