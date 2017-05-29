Owego Remembers Fallen Heroes, Veterans

American flags were hung all along Court Street Bridge as you enter the town of Owego, Monday. A beautiful sight honoring 44 fallen heroes from Tioga County whose names were not on the original World War II Memorial.

"You take a moment out and you recognize the sacrifice of individuals that went before you, especially those that did die before you in times of war, said George Carrigan, a former Lieutenant Colonel in the U.S. Army."

Many Veterans were in attendance of the service, including a Pearl Harbor survivor, 95 year-old Charles Kennedy.

Hard to imagine for some what it was like at the bombing, Kennedy paints us a picture. "We scattered, there was no place to go. they were bombing the barracks, dive bombers, said Kennedy."

"15 bombs landed within a half a block down right across the airline in the barracks. and the air was full of big hunks of concrete, so after that it was all over."

Among all of life's chaos, it's especially great to be reminded we live in the land of the free and home of the brave.