Taps and a Twenty One Gun Salute at Vestal Four Corners

At the Four Corners Memorial in Vestal on Monday, community members gathered to pay their respects and honor fallen veterans.



Residents commemorated the men and women who sacrificed their lives for our country with a remembrance ceremony. Servicemen performed a 21 gun salute and "Taps" followed as veterans and families stood in silence, honoring the people who never returned home. For some, the service was touching in more ways than one.

Patrick Ulmen Sr., Korean War Era Veteran, said "I was absolutely amazed together both in Endicott and here [Vestal] that the people turned out during this kind of weather. Ulmen remembers his Father on days like this. Ulmen's Father made eighteen crossings on the U.S.S George Washington Hospital Trip and trained people on dexterity with their hands. He joked that all the crochet-ing was done at home by his Father not his Mother.

He went on to say, "It makes me think of my father, things like that, some of the guys that I sailed with that are dead already...I would make sure we put flags on the Vestal Cemetery for them".



The Vestal Remembrance Ceremony came to a close with "God Bless America," as people joined in singing together.