Hundreds Line the Sidewalks for Endicott's Annual Memorial Day Parade

Hundreds of people lined the sidewalks of Washington Avenue for Endicott's annual Memorial Day Parade. They were waving American flags and cheering as Endicott and Vestal high school's bands played patriotic tunes while marching by.

Air force Veteran of the Korean War, Carl Williams said it means a lot to see the number of people who came out.

Carl Williams, Air Force Veteran, Korean War said, "It's very nice to see people come out and honor the ones who aren't here today. It's great that its a rainy day and they still came out. It's in memory of the fallen people who never returned to the United States...its a great country to live in."

Also part of the procession was members of the "Legion Riders" and American Legion Post 82, the Edward P. Maloney Memorial Pipe band and the Endicott Fire and Police department.