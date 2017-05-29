Johnson City Remembers Fallen Service Members

Johnson City honored fallen veterans by marching down Main Street. Despite the rain, residents came out to pay their respects this Memorial Day.

The parade is organized by the American Legion Post 758 and is a long running tradition in the village. Post 758 Commander Tom Nedlik says it's important to honor the men and women who sacrificed themselves for our country.

"We have freedom of speech and all of our rights and they were given to us back in the Civil War, Revolutionary War, by the military, by the veterans," says Nedlik, "They fought for our freedoms. This is a very important day because they died so that we can enjoy these freedoms."

Nedlik says the Johnson City parade has been going on since after World War II. The Legion hopes to grow the event in the coming years by getting more local organizations involved and raising awareness to get more residents to come out to watch.