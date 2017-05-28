Veterans For Peace Told They Can't March in Parade with Signs

Broome County Veterans for Peace says they have been told they can only march in the Binghamton Memorial Day Parade if they show up without pro-peace banners or flags.

This comes three days after they were told their group had been disinvited from participating in the event altogether.

VFP President, Jack Gilroy, says a new organization called the Southern Tier Veterans Support Group, took over the parade this year and disinvited Veterans for Peace. According to Veterans for Peace, one STVSG spokesperson told them that they (VFP) "had an agenda."

"There shouldn't be any group that's eliminated because they don't fit the statements or the plans of the new group that has taken over the Memorial Day Parade," said Gilroy.

We we're told we have an agenda - and we do have an agenda - it's no war. — Jack Gilroy

Gilroy says the new organization would rather not have the Veterans for Peace march in the parade at all, something he has been fighting against.

"If peace is a bad word, that's something new to us," said Gilroy.

Tomorrow, the Veterans for Peace are holding a press conference outside of the Binghamton High School at 1:15 p.m. to state the purpose of the group and its hopes and goals.

Gilroy added they don't plan to parade next year and instead will go to a cemetery to have a silent prayer and put flowers on the grave of a Civil War Veteran.