Possible Traffic Delays in Johnson City for Memorial Day

The Johnson City Police Department says drivers should expect delays on Monday, May 29, for the JC Memorial Day parade.

The event will take place at 10:00 a.m. and will begin at the Johnson City Library. The parade will continue down Main Street to Veterans Park on the corner of Main Street and Arch Street.

A ceremony will be held at the park following the parade and will keep Main Street closed between Arch Street and Broad Street throughout the afternoon.

There will be no on-street parking on Main after 8:00 a.m. Following the ceremony, the North Arch Street bridge will be closed until the parade clears the area.

Drivers should seek alternate routes to avoid parade traffic in the morning.