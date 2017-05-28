New York Senators’ Scandal Highlights Vast Stipend System

Lawmakers in many states are getting paid extra if they hold leadership posts or oversee important committees. Few state legislatures have a bonus system as extensive as the one in New York's state Senate.

According to the Associated Press, "nearly all 63 members take home stipends that add between $9,000 and $34,000 to their wages."

That system has now drawn new scrutiny following an investigation that revealed eight senators were getting bonuses reserved for committee chairs even though they were vice chairs.

Most of the state’s senators hold multiple roles that might qualify for extra pay, though they can choose only one to be added to their salaries. Dozens of other states give top legislative leaders extra pay and at least 17 compensate lawmakers for their roles in committees.

Critics say that compared to most other states, New York’s stipend system in the Senate is ripe for manipulation.

The state hasn’t raised the $79,500 base pay for senators in nearly 20 years.