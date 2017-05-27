Ponies Edge Out Win

BINGHAMTON, NY – Behind the right arm of Blake Beavan, the Binghamton Rumble Ponies topped the Hartford Yard Goats, 1-0, Saturday at NYSEG Stadium to earn their seventh straight win. Beavan pitched into the eighth inning and retired 12 straight Yard Goats at one point to earn his first Double-A victory since 2010. Binghamton’s seven-game winning streak is their longest since June of 2015.

Locked in with a 1-0 lead, Beavan (1-0) completed seven swift innings, retiring eleven consecutive Yard Goats while allowing just two base runners. After setting down Josh Fuentes to begin the eighth, Bevan allowed a Dom Nunez walk and a pinch-hit double to Omar Carrizales. Beavan’s night came to an end after 7-1/3 innings, allowing just two hits and one walk. Cory Taylor relieved the Ponies starter, setting down Correlle Prime and Max White to leave a pair stranded in the eighth inning.

Taylor finished off the Yard Goats in the ninth inning, earning a five-out save, his third of the season.

The game’s lone tally came courtesy of L.J. Mazzilli in the bottom of the fourth inning. Tomas Nido began the frame with a walk and moved to third on Kevin Kaczmarski’s single. Mazzilli flew out to Dillon Thomas in left field, scoring Nido from third for Binghamton’s 1-0 lead.

Yency Almonte (2-1) lasted four innings and allowed the one run, striking out five Rumble Ponies. The right-hander made his first appearance since May 3, when he left with shoulder discomfort.

The Rumble Ponies (28-15) continue their four-game series against the Yard Goats on Sunday evening. LHP P.J. Colon takes the hill against Hartford LHP Jeff Wyncoop for a 6:35 first pitch at NYSEG Stadium.



Courtesy: Binghamton Rumble Ponies