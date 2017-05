Here are your scores from around Section IV's Softball Championships Saturday.

Class AA

Binghamton 2 - Horseheads 0

Class A

Maine-Endwell 4 - Vestal 0

Class B

Susquehanna Valley 4 - Windsor 0

Class C

Elmira Notre Dame 11 - Union Springs 1

Class D

Deposit 7 - Edmeston 5 (Final through 9 Innings)